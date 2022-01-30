Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 21,720 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,176,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INT opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

INT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

