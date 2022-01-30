Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $111,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $77,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

EGHT opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

