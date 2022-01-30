Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $32.75 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $32,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $495.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.