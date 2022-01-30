27,100 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $44.93 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $103.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

