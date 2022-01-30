Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $189.37.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

