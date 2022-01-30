General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring plans, expansion in the digital business, product innovation and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2022, its earnings increased year over year. For 2022, the company anticipates organic sales to increase in high-single digits year over year. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.80-$3.50 per share, suggesting an increase from $1.71 recorded in 2021. Free cash flow is expected to be $5.5-$6.54 billion. However, headwinds related to supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure are likely to impact the performance in the quarters ahead. Foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying. In the past three months, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.69.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

