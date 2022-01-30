Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 26.03%.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community West Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Community West Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.