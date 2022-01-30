Rosenblatt Securities Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,059,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

