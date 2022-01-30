MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.40.

Shares of HZO opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.