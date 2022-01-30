First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.28 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

