Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $1,997,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $994,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

