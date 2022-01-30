Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $277.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $262.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 21.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 44.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,186,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

