TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,700 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the December 31st total of 308,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $177,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.68 on Friday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.29%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

