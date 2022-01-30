Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Expands By 100.0%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of GCAAF stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on GCAAF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.