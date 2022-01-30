Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Expands By 100.0%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of GCAAF stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on GCAAF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

