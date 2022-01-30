EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EKF Diagnostics stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. EKF Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.