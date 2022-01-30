EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EKF Diagnostics stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. EKF Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.