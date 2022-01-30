SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 46.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $72.91 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72.

