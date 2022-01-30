Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Indonesia Energy.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Indonesia Energy stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Indonesia Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Indonesia Energy (INDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.