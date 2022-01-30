MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.