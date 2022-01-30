Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

