Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $373.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.37. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

