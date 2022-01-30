Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $173,577.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,837 shares of company stock worth $3,525,637 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

