Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 115,657 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $202,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

