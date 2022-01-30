Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,477 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,729,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 514,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $122.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.17. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

