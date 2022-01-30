Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $469,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,753 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

