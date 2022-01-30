Empirical Finance LLC Sells 7,701 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 64.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

