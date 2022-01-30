Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,551,000 after purchasing an additional 242,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,858,000 after buying an additional 206,314 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

