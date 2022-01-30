Empirical Finance LLC Buys 103 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,250,677,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $220.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.