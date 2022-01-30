Empirical Finance LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 21.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $308.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.42 and a 200 day moving average of $305.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $260.43 and a 1 year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

