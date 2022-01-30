Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 988,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $81,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 149.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $99.35.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

