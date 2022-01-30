Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $83.99 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 931,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $83,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

RARE stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.