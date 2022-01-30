Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 17,807 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,010,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,358,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,496,000 after acquiring an additional 940,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

