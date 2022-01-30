Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,846 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,638.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $84.84 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

