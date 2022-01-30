Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,828,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 919.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,800,000 after acquiring an additional 373,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average of $144.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

