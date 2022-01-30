Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 35.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.44 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82.

