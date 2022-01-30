Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 22,467 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,467 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $90,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TV. Raymond James raised their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.