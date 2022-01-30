Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 955,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $48,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after buying an additional 746,032 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

