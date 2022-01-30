Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $247,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.90.

Insulet stock opened at $230.59 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

