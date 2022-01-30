Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Position Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 58,282 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CBRE Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

