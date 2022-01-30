First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,278,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

