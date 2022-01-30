Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 114.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 22.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $62.80 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

