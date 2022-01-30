Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,769 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

