US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

