Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

