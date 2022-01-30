Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

