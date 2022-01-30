Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 38 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROG. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Rogers stock opened at $272.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.97. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.