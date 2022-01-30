Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE FLS opened at $32.57 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.