HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBC. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.75.

HSBC opened at $35.45 on Thursday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

