Brokerages Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.59. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

