Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.88). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.27. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after buying an additional 1,141,679 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 91,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,624,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.