Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.53. Approximately 261,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,152% from the average daily volume of 20,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

STRNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.